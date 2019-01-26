BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani troops at Attari border on Republic Day

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also hoisted the tricolour at Attari and distributed sweets among themselves to celebrate the occasion.

As a goodwill gesture, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on the national and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali, despite cross-border tensions.

In 2018, BSF had refused to exchange greetings on Republic Day due to rising incidents of ceasefire violations and border tension. The tradition of exchanging sweets had briefly come to halt in 2016 in the wake of an attack on the Indian Army camp in Uri. (ANI)