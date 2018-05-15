BSF foils infiltration bid in J&K's Mangu Chak area

[India] May 15 (ANI): The Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma on Tuesday said that the infiltration bid, attempted by the terrorists on May 14 in the Mangu Chak area of Jammu district, was foiled.

A Border Security Force soldier lost his life in a cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on the intervening night of May 14 and 15, because of this infiltration bid.

"A BSF trooper was martyred yesterday," said KK Sharma.

"Few days ago, some terrorists might have crossed into India through a tunnel. Five militants were seen through High Sensitive Thermal Imaging (HSTI). Many terrorists waiting at launching pads in Pakistan to infiltrate into India," added Sharma. The firing began when troopers of Manguchack post, 173 Battalion BSF, noticed suspicious movements ahead of a fence, closer to IB, and fired few illumination rounds to clear visibility. The firing was immediately retaliated from where the movement was suspected. The BSF troopers from nearby mounds further retaliated by firing. (ANI)