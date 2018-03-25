BSF jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

The deceased who has been identified as Narayan hailed from Mihipurwa village of the district and was posted in Jammu.

The deceased was at his home for a vacation.

As per reports, the body was recovered under suspicious circumstances at a distance of 500 metres from his home in Mihipurwa village. When the passerby spotted the body they informed the family members of the deceased.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)