[India], May 18 (ANI): One Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed during a ceasefire violation from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura Sector.

The Pakistan Rangers again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the RS Pura.

Further details are awaited.

In January earlier this year, residents of RS Pura Sector were forced to leave their homes in the wake of the cease-fire arrangement being repeatedly violated by Pakistan. (ANI)