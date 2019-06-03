BSF jawan kills self in Tripura

[India], May 25 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide by shooting himself with a rifle here on Friday.

The deceased, Ashwini Kumar of 86 battalion, committed suicide inside a bus.

Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, the 50-year-old had come to Pancharatan in remote Dhalai district for some election work.

Following the incident, the BSF personnel carried Ashwini to a hospital nearby, where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

"Postmortem will be conducted at the hospital today," doctor Nirja Debbarma at the Gandcahera Sub-Divisional Hospital said. (ANI)