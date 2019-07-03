BSF jawans brave 50C heatwave in Punjab

Srinagar: As Mumbai braved a five-day downpour that led to 23 deaths, in Punjab, where the rains show no sign of arrival, the temperature is a searing 50C. Border Security Force jawans posted at the International Border in Punjab are reeling under the heat wave conditions, as the mercury skyrockets.

Braving all odds, the jawans, however, are high on morale and committed to their duty.

Speaking to ANI, a woman BSF jawan said security personnel are trained to brave all weather conditions."Temperature remains in between 45 degree Celsius and 50 degree Celsius here during this time. But we have been trained in such a way that we can adjust in any weather condition," she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, her male colleague said, "We are used to such situations as we have been trained to survive under tough conditions." According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Amritsar is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum is 26 degrees. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Amritsar is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum is 26 degrees. Skies are expected to get cloudy around afternoon on Thursday, and in the coming days, there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm in the region, the forecaster said. Skies are expected to get cloudy around afternoon on Thursday, and in the coming days, there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm in the region, the forecaster said.