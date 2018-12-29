BSF jawans hone skills in militancy combat training

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): In the north-eastern province of Meghalaya, the 73rd battalion team of Border Security Force (BSF) is undergoing rigorous training to hone their skills to fight against terrorism and other cross-border crimes.

Captain Gajendra Singh, Commandant, 73rd battalion of BSF said: "This is the best commando team of BSF. This is a high-risk area and is a dangerous place especially during rainy season as there are high chances of natural calamities such as landslides, etc and since the area is covered with huge mountains, along with the plains of Bangladesh, the personnel who are deployed there have to be more cautious."

BSF camps are located at the border of Assam and Bangladesh and the entire camp covers the border with high barb wire fencing, and the barrack consists of their own resting quarters, check posts, night camp posts, according to Captain Singh. Elaborating the training process that the personnel go through, he asserted: "The BSF personnel during their training sessions perform flawless stunts including demonstration of combating operations, commando obstacle training to name a few. Besides these, the session also includes various physical training drills that are meant to toughen personnel to deal with any sort of difficulties during war". BSF since its inception on December 1, 1965 has been safeguarding border areas of the nation. It plays an important role in preventing trans-border crimes, smuggling across the border and other illegal activities. The force is capable of functioning in diverse terrain and climate during war and peace, both. The BSF guards almost 2,300 kilometers of the India-Pakistan border on the west and the entire 4,096 kilometers of the India-Bangladesh border on the eastern side. Giving an insight into the working of the force, BSF Commandant Risal Singh said: "The team is especially trained in handling weapons and unarmed combat. They are also trained for all kinds of situations whether it is disaster management or fighting with terrorists". He also said, "The BSF jawans are also efficient in seizing Bangladeshi boats that enter the border areas to carry out illegal activities." (ANI)