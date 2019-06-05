BSF nabs drug smuggler

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended one drug smuggler and seized a large quantity of the drug Phensedyl from him on the border area of Fulbari in West Bengal's Coochbehar district.

Acting on a tip-off on Monday evening, BSF troops laid an ambush and nabbed the smuggler along with 399 bottles of Phensedyl, while he was attempting to smuggle the drugs to Bangladesh.

The man identified as Swapan Barman,19, is the son of Bipin Barman, a resident of Fulbari Chowpati.

The case was registered in the police station of Sitalkuchi and has been handed over for further legal action. BSF officials captured the miscreants due to their alertness towards the issues of trans-border crimes and illegal infiltration. The force is undertaking relevant efforts and is taking strict actions to prevent such trans-border crimes. (ANI)