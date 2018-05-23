BSF not first line of defence but first wall of defence: Rajnath

[India], May 23 (ANI): Appreciating the supreme sacrifice made by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in the line of duty, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there is no sacrifice bigger than laying down one's life for the nation.

Presenting the Police Medals for Gallantry and Meritorious Services to the BSF personnel at an Investiture Ceremony held here on Tuesday, Singh said that the country is proud of the sacrifices made by the Security Forces while defending the country.

He said the BSF is not the "First line of defence' but "First wall of Defence".

Singh further underlined the role of BSF in defending borders and said, "To defend our borders is our responsibility but responsibilities have no borders."

He also lauded the BSF for its role in curbing smuggling and fake currency notes across the borders.

"National self-esteem is very important for anybody along with personal self-esteem. The national self-esteem cannot be compromised when any foreign power tries to disturb peace at our borders. It is India which gave the message of peace to the world and we always aspire to maintain peace with our neighbouring countries but one of our neighbours does everything to disturb peace," he said.

He further said that our forces have been restrained not to fire first but in case of any assault they know how to retaliate.

The Union Home Minister said the Government is considering giving 'Operational Casualty Certificates' to Paramilitary Forces on the lines of Battle casualties in the Armed Forces which will entitle families of those CAPF jawans who die during border battle or in action against militants or terrorists to several benefits.

He also said that a web portal has been launched to redress the grievances of the CAPF personnel.

On the occasion, Singh released four books and a postal stamp.

Director, IB, Rajiv Jain, former DGs and senior officers of BSF were also present on the occasion. (ANI)