BSF organises 6-day 'Bharat Darshan' for 20 Kashmiri students

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a six-day "Bharat Darshan" (nationwide tour) for Kashmiri students in Srinagar, starting today.

The ceremony of the tour was held in the city where students were seen wearing sweatshirts which read, “Bharat Darshan tour, Kashmir.” Students were also given white-coloured caps.

Speaking to ANI, Danish, a Kashmiri student, said: "We are very grateful for this tour, by this, we will get to know our history; attacks like the one in Pulwama should not take place. We want to send a message of peace and brotherhood everywhere."

He further said things can be resolved through dialogue. Another Kashmiri student said: “We want more such tours, and our brothers and sisters should also be allowed to visit them.” “BSF regularly aims to take children from different districts of Kashmir for this tour. We take them to other states of India so that they understand how people live and how is their culture. This time, 20 children are going on a tour to Delhi, following which they will visit other states. In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, such initiatives are important. As the tour retorts to people who are trying to create differences between Kashmir and other parts of the country,” said IG BSF Abhinav Kumar. The tour comes nearly a week after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). (ANI)