BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on R-Day

New Delhi: The Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers today exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of 70th Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah border.

The BSF gifted sweets to the Pakistani Rangers and it reciprocated the gesture.

However, last year, the BSF had refused to exchange sweets and greetings with the Rangers in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.

Indian security forces had said at the time that they were responding to the ceasefire violations with "pin-pointed retaliation". "BSF is giving suitable and pin-pointed retaliation to unprovoked fire by Pakistani forces from across the IB in Jammu. At several locations, the enemy's firing positions, ammunition and fuel dump have been destroyed by precision firing of the border guarding force personnel," a BSF spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI earlier this week. "BSF is giving suitable and pin-pointed retaliation to unprovoked fire by Pakistani forces from across the IB in Jammu. At several locations, the enemy's firing positions, ammunition and fuel dump have been destroyed by precision firing of the border guarding force personnel," a BSF spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI earlier this week. Pakistan, on the other hand, has blamed India for the violations, with its army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa warning India against any "misadventure[s]". Pakistan, on the other hand, has blamed India for the violations, with its army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa warning India against any "misadventure[s]". "Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation. Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the media. "Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation. Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the media. Indian and Pakistani troops along the International Border follow a custom of exchange sweets on days of significance in either of the countries. January 26 is one of those days when Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchange gifts. Indian and Pakistani troops along the International Border follow a custom of exchange sweets on days of significance in either of the countries. January 26 is one of those days when Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchange gifts.