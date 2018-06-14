BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting

Jammu: India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting to maintain peace and tranquility on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said on Thursday.

The meeting was held on Wednesday evening at the Octroi border outpost.

Deputy Inspector General BSF Frontier, P.S. Dhiman led the eight-member Indian team while the six-member Pakistan Rangers was represented by Brigadier Muhammad Amjad Hussain.

"Recent incidents of ceasefire violations on the international border were discussed. The two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquility on and maintain periodic contact to defuse tensions on the border," BSF sources said.

On Wednesday morning, four BSF troopers were killed in an unprovoked Pakistan ceasefire violation in Ramgarh sector. Ceasefire violations have continued even after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on May 29 agreed to implement the 2003 ceasefire pact earnestly in a bid to ensure peace on both the international border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. On June 4, the Pakistan Rangers sought a flag meeting in which it was agreed to respect the bilateral ceasefire. So far this year, 50 people including 24 security personnel, have been in ceasefire violations.