BSF seizes biggest haul of contraband along the borders

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 55 packets (approx 55 kg) of contraband, suspected to be heroin, at the Border Outpost area in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The night domination patrol sensed some suspicious movement ahead of the fence earlier this evening by 6:30 pm after which they challenged the intruders.

It was replied by small arms fire and the security forces retaliated adequately.

With a brief exchange of fire, the intruders hastily fled back.

Troops involved in the operation reported that there were three intruders with some head-load, two pistols and a plastic pipe. With the BSF retaliation of fire, one of the intruders got injured but his accomplices took him back across the India-Pakistan Border. The area has been cordoned off and a search is still in progress. Furthers details are awaited. (ANI)