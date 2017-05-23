BSF seizes snake venom worth Rs. 12 crore

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized snake venom worth Rs. 12 crore from South Dinajpur, West Bengal.

BSF 41 battalion and the Kushmandi Forest Department based on secret information yesterday seized two containers containing snake venom.

They also arrested a person named Sudeb Tigga, resident of Tapan block of South Dinajpur district.

According to Deputy Inspector General BSF 41 battalion T.G. Simte, the BSF officers and the Forest Department intercepted Tigga at Phulbari Pransagar area of South Dinajpur.

Simte said the cost of the seized item is around Rs. 12 crore.

It is alleged that the venom was smuggled from Bangladesh to India. (ANI)