BSF sets world record in motorcycle riding

[India], Apr. 25 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans from motorcycle trick riding team 'Janbaz' set a new world record on Tuesday by riding continuously for 10 hr 34 min 27 sec on top of a pole fitted to their steed.

Inspector Awdhesh Kumar Singh and Head Constable Durvesh Kumar of BSF rode on 16.5 feet tall ladder/pole fitted to their steed on the 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and entered the Limca book of world record.

They set their record at Chawla BSF Camp in Delhi.

The team broke Indian Army's previous record of 09 hr 04 min 05 sec. In an official statement, BSF noted that on April 13 three of these motorcycles carried 36 jawans and covered a distance of 1 km in only 55.52 seconds. BSF's 'Janbaz' was created in 1990, and they are famous for displaying their gravity-defying stunts. (ANI)