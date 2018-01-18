BSF trooper, civilian injured in Pakistan firing in J&K

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and a civilian were injured in overnight Pakistan shelling and firing on the international border in R.S. Pura sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Indian positions late last evening in R.S. Pura sector resulting in injuries to a BSF trooper and a civilian," police sources said in Jammu on Thursday.

"Pakistan shelling and firing started at 10.30 p.m. BSF positions retaliated effectively and strongly. Firing exchanges between the two sides continued for nearly two hours."