BSF troops ferry woman patient to hospital in Malkangiri

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): In yet another humanitarian gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday came to the rescue of a woman patient, who needed immediate medical attention after giving birth in Malkangiri.

BSF troops in the cut-off area of this Maoist-infested district in southern Odisha evacuated the patient from Badapada to Janbai by boat and then from Janbai to Chitrakonda Community Health Center (CHC) by unit ambulance.

The medical cover was provided by Janbai-based 08 Battalion of BSF.

BSF's Janbai camp is stationed at the Gurupriya Setu which is being built in the Chitrakonda cut-off areas under Chitrakonda police station limits. "A 19-year- old tribal lady, living in Dambru Kanchai of Jantapai village under Papermetla police station limits of the cut-off area gave birth to a male child at Badapada Primary Health Center (PHC), 2 km far from the COB. The condition of the mother became very critical. Nursing Assistant of Badapada PHC referred her to 20 km away Chitrakonda Community Health Centre (CHC)," BSF DIG J.C. Nayak informed ANI. The whole incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning. "While being evacuated, the condition of the lady had become serious," he added. Nayak also said they have received information that the condition of both mother and baby is normal. (ANI)