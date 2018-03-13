BSP criticises Naresh Aggarwal for remarks on Jaya Bachchan

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday criticised the remarks made by former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Aggarwal, who has joined Bharatiya Janata Party, about Jaya Bachchan.

Former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati, in a statement, came down heavily on Aggarwal for using objectionable language for Jaya Bachchan and termed them as derogatory remarks.

Calling the remarks as anti-women in nature, she said, "Naresh Aggarwal should accept his mistake and immediately apologize to the whole nation".

"The top BJP leadership should take serious note of this," she said in an official statement, issued today, a day after the controversial remarks were made. "Jaya Bachchan is a respectable lady from a respectable family which has made an immense contribution to the world of cinema. On top of that, she is a sitting MP, hence such remarks against her are not acceptable at all," the BSP chief added. When queried about the reason for leaving the SP, Aggarwal, who was miffed with the party leadership after they backed Jaya Bachchan instead of him for the Rajya Sabha seat, on Monday said, "I was equated with those working in films... I was rejected for those who dance in films, work in films. I found it improper." (ANI)