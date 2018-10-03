BSP decision not a setback: Kamal Nath

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that the BSP's decision to go it alone in the Assembly elections in the state is not a setback and that the party was confident of doing well because of the "groundswell of support is phenomenal".

"I don't think it's a setback. Even the smallest BSP worker will understand the implications of this and know how to exercise his option," he told NDTV when asked whether BSP Chief Mayawati's statement ruling out an alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh was a huge setback to his party.

Asked whether there was still a possibility of the Congress and the BSP aligning together in the state because of the conciliatory statement of Mayawati towards Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath said she has already said that her party was going alone in the elections. To a question as to how confident he was about the Congress facing the elections, the senior leader said "absolutely, we are very confident. I have a sense of elections which I have been seeing for the last 40 years. There is a groundswell of support for the party which is phenomenal. We certainly will defeat the BJP." Asked how the alliance talks with the BSP broke, Kamal Nath said he did not know why they broke down. "It is not the numbers alone because BSP just having the numbers (in seats to be contested) is of no use. Actually what matters is the ability to defeat the BJP in a seat." "Let's see, many leaders of many parties are in touch with me over the last few months," he said in reply to another question. Kamal Nath accused the BJP of trying to fragment and split the votes.