BSP fields Bhimrao Ambedkar as RS candidate

[Uttar Pradesh], Mar 6 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday fielded former party MLA Bhimrao Ambedkar as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.

"I thank honourable behenji (Mayawati) for providing this opportunity to a person like me," Bhimrao Ambedkar said.

The Etawah native shares his name with the Dalit idol and has in the past represented Lakhna constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Upper House from the state.

The BSP has 19 seats, SP 47 and the Congress six seats in the Rajya Sabha. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win. The BSP chief last year herself held the post which fell vacant after her resignation from the Upper House in a protest of not being allowed to speak on Dalit atrocities.(ANI)