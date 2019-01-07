BSP lawmaker demands MP cabinet berth

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Rama Bai on Sunday demanded a Cabinet post for Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and the position of a state minister for herself.

Speaking to the media after meeting Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence, she said, "We were told by behen ji (Mayawati) to skip Congress MLAs meet, but to attend the banquet. I demanded Cabinet post for Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and State Minister post for myself. I was given assurance that they will take care of it."

As of now, 28 ministers have been assigned the responsibility of individual departments in the recently-elected cabinet. Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4 in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Soon after, Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister, ousting three-time chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)