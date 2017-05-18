BSP leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

Amroha: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Thursday.





BSP leader Kailash Thekedar who used to live alone was shot by some unknown assailants.





According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amroha Narendra Pratap Singh, the servant of the 40-year-old found out about the unfortunate incident and informed the police.





"Mr Kailash was a 40-year-old man. He used to live alone. His servant found his dead body in his room. The servant found that he was lying on his bed and a bullet had hit him. We have called for the forensic team to investigate the matter," Singh said.