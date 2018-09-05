BSP member murder case: Delhi Police apprehends two people

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended two people, named Fahad Khan and Farhan Ansari, in the national capital in connection with the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Dilshad in Batla House.

Dilshad, along with three others, was an accused in an 'attempt to murder' case in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area and was out on a bail since August 24, the police said.

The police added that accused in Dilshad's murder case are relative and friend of the victim in that case filed against him. The two parties were apparently involved in a land dispute and the murder was not political.

Dilshad was killed on Monday. (ANI)