BSP MLA Anil Singh's brother attacked

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Anil Singh's brother Dilip Singh and his family members were allegedly thrashed by unknown miscreants at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Sunday.

The accused later fled the spot.

Meanwhile, Police has detained five people in the connection.

Anil Singh was the MLA who said he cross-voted for the BJP in elections to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was later suspended from his party.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to win 9 out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan won the 10th seat. (ANI)