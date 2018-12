[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member of Karnataka legislative assembly N Mahesh was on Monday allegedly caught watching the picture of girls on his mobile while the Assembly was in session.

"Yes, I took the phone inside. It was a mistake. I will never do it again. But what kind of journalism is this that you are sensationalising everything. As a father, I was looking for alliances for my son. That is all," said Mahesh. (ANI)