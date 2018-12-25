BSP on wait and watch mode on Mahagathbandhan in UP

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Amid speculation on finalisation of 2019 seat sharing arrangement between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj party in Uttar Pradesh, top sources in BSP tells ANI that party is still analyzing and talks on seat sharing is yet to take concrete shape.

Top BSP sources also say that BSP Chief Mayawati is holding series of meetings with party leaders from inside Uttar Pradesh and outside the state as well.

Sources further says that she is yet to take final call on Gathbandhan in UP as party is observing political developments and is in wait and watch mode.

It has been widely reported that SP BSP alliance is sealed however there is no official word from BSP. Mayawati had openly expressed her reservation with Congress party which is playing a key role in stitching Mahagathbandhan against Modi led NDA government in 2019 general elections. BSP chief Mayawati was first to offer her party support to Congress for forming government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In another political churn, there is an attempt to form non BJP and non Congress front ahead of 2019 elections. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is spearheading this move. KCR met with Mamata Banerjee yesterday and is expected to meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)