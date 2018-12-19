BSP refutes finalisation of any seat sharing formula in UP

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader SC Mishra on Wednesday rejected as "fake" the reports of any formula being worked out for seat sharing to form a Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 general elections.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, the BSP leader, however, said that "whenever it will be finalised the party will come out through media."

Several opposition parties and regional players under the aegis of Congress are trying to pose a united opposition to the BJP and are striving to form a "Mahagathbandhan" in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, several key players including Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) have not yet agreed to form an alliance with Rahul Gandhi's party in the state. (ANI)