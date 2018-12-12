BSP to support Congress in MP, Rajasthan

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday extended support to the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to help the party form the government in the states, confirmed party supremo Mayawati.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Mayawati said, "Even though we don't agree with many of Congress's policies, we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan."

Criticising the outgoing BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the BSP chief said, "Results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result, they chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives."

In the 230-member strong Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, BJP -- that ruled the state for 15 years, trailed marginally at 109, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 1 seat and Mayawati's BSP bagged 2 seats. On the other hand, Independents won 4 seats all over the state. Meanwhile, in the 199-seat Assembly of Rajasthan, the Congress once again bagged 99 seats to dethrone the Vasundhara Raje led BJP which won 73 seats. The CPI-M won 2 seats along with BSP 6, Independents 13 and others 6. Besides, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the BJP has lost power in Chhattisgarh which is perceived as a major blow to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

