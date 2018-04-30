Buddha Purnima 2018: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

"On Buddha Purnima, greetings to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community. Lord Buddha's message of non-violence, love and compassion provides us the strength to work for the welfare of others. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity," the President said.

On Buddha Purnima, greetings to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community. Lord Buddha's message of non-violence, love and compassion provides us the strength to work for the welfare of others. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2018 Modi said: "The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century. Modi said: "The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century. "His was a life devoted to alleviating suffering and removing injustice from society. His compassion has endeared him to millions. Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone." The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century. His was a life devoted to alleviating suffering and removing injustice from society. His compassion has endeared him to millions.



Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/DeSKHPbSXi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2018 Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted everyone on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted everyone on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. "Wish you all Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's teachings and message inspire India and the world to walk on the path of peace, brotherhood and compassion," he said. "Wish you all Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's teachings and message inspire India and the world to walk on the path of peace, brotherhood and compassion," he said. ?? ??? ?? ????? ???????? ?? ??????????? ????? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ?????, ??????? ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??????? ????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2018 Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated in majority of East Asia to commemorate the birth of Gautam Buddha, who later became the founder of Buddhism. Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated in majority of East Asia to commemorate the birth of Gautam Buddha, who later became the founder of Buddhism.