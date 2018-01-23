Buddhism, Ramayana connect India with ASEAN: Swaraj

[India] Jan. 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said Buddhism and Ramayana connect India with other ASEAN countries.

Speaking at ASEAN-India Youth Awards function, Swaraj said, "Buddhism and Ramayana connect India with other ASEAN countries. We have kept this factor in mind for the ASEAN Summit."

"The cultural bonds between India and ASEAN countries are centuries old and the onus is on us to propagate this special relationship amongst the youth in both the regions. From the Government of India's side, we would like to institutionalise the relationship through a permanent mechanism so that the youth of ASEAN countries can partake of our cultural and religious ethos and become true ambassadors of India in their countries."

Sushma Swaraj, and Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod, Minister of State (MoS), Independent Charge for Youth Affairs and Sports & MoS For information and Broadcasting, presented awards to young achievers from India and the ASEAN countries in various economic, business, social and sports fields. (ANI)