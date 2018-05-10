Budding entrepreneurs showcase talent

[India] May 10 (ANI): In order to help women entrepreneurs set up their own businesses, a three-day exhibition is being held in Srinagar.

Kashmir Women Conclave 2018, which commenced on May 9, is designed to give an exposure to the women entrepreneurs, who out of unforeseen circumstances couldn't manage to flourish their work.

In this exhibition, around 20 stalls have been set up by women entrepreneurs, which displayed designer women wear, boutiques, pottery and even books.

"We hope this event will act as a platform for budding women entrepreneurs where they can groom their talent to get access to more and more customers," said the event organiser, Asma Ali.

Sameena Bashir, who has set up a stall displaying her creations in women's wear, said that there are talented and educated women who work from home, which only limits them to conduct business in a smaller scale. "Although exhibitions have taken place in the past, an event of this scale is taking place for the first time. Such events should take place as it gives women entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their talents on a bigger scale," said a participant, Sameena Bashir. The exhibition, which is being held in the Indian Hotel Management (IHM) campus in Srinagar, is helping students gain a firsthand experience in entrepreneurship. "We hosted such an event in order to give our students an exposure to the world of entrepreneurship since many here are not going to go for a conventional job," said Principal, IHM, Qazi Shabir. (ANI)