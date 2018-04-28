Budgam shortlisted for PM Modi's excellence award

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district has been shortlisted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's excellence award for promoting digital payments and cashless economy.

Under the supervision of District authorities, digital payments facility has been installed at 670 places across the district so far.

The places include 372 ration shops, 285 fertilizer shops and 13 Revenue (Tehsil) offices across Budgam.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the digital payments, the district administration has trained hundreds of local residents at Common Services Centers (CSC).

Talking to ANI, CSC District Manager Mohsin Nazim said, "Over 150 CSC participated in it and organised awareness camps to inform retailers about benefits of digital payments." Meanwhile, local residents also appreciated this step taken by the concerned authorities to promote the cashless economy. (ANI)