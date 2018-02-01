Budget' 18: Govt. proposes law to revise MPs salaries

[India], Feb. 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said there will be an automatic revision of emoluments of the MPs every five years, indexed to inflation

The proposed law will provide the automatic revision of salaries, with effect from April 1, 2018.

"Law will provide the automatic revision of emoluments of the MPs every five years indexed to inflation," said Jaitley during his speech in the much-anticipated budget session.

The Finance Minister also informed the hike in salaries of the president, vice-president Governor.

This created an uproar in the Parliament. Union Budget 2018 lays a clear focus on strengthening of agriculture and rural economy, provision for good health to economically less privileged, infrastructure creation, senior citizens, and improving the quality of education in the country. (ANI)