Budget '18: Nitish hails healthcare schemes

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday welcomed the schemes announced in the Union Budget 2018 to provide better healthcare facility to the public.

He also hailed the initiatives taken by the Center in the education and agriculture sectors, saying that they would benefit the people at large.

"Announcements regarding education, health and agriculture were made in the Budget 2018. I welcome the initiatives taken in the respective sectors", Nitish said.

"A national health protection scheme to benefit 10 crore poor families was announced, it is a huge initiative. I would like to congratulate the government", he added.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stressed that this year's Union Budget would focus on four aspects namely - strengthening of agriculture, education, healthcare benefits and improving infrastructure. Jaitley also announced two new measures in his fifth Budget under the government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which are expected to take healthcare to greater heights. (ANI)