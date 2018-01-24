Budget 2018: Centre calls all-party meet on Jan 28

[India] Jan 24 (ANI): Ahead of Union Budget 2018, Parliament Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday called an all-party meeting on January 28 in the Parliament.

The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with phase 1 to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1.

On January 29, President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses while the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day. This will be the first Budget in the post- GST (Goods and Services Tax) era and the last full budget from Jaitley ahead of the general election in 2019. (ANI)