Budget 2018: Special scheme to tackle air pollution

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Delhi's air pollution found a special mention in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fifth budget as the minister on Thursday announced a special scheme to tackle stubble burning.

Stubble burning in the adjoining states of the Delhi-NCR is one of the major contributors to the air pollution.

Meanwhile, Jaitley also announced to provide subsidize machinery for the management of crop residue.

The Finance Minister assured to provide assistance to the Government of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) to deal with worsening level of air quality.

"The air pollution level in Delhi and National Capital Region is a cause for concern. A special scheme will be implemented to support Government of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCT to address it and subsidize machinery for management of crop residue," Jaitley said in the Parliament. This decision comes after Delhi's air pollution level hit a new high this winter, leaving its people grasping for breath. The smog that blanketed the city was a result of high air pollution combined with no-wind cold weather conditions. The dip in the air quality posed serious health concerns. People were seen wearing masks to keep themselves safe. (ANI)