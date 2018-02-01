Budget 2018: The President gets a salary hike

New Delhi: The President’s salary will go up to Rs 5 lakh a month, the Vice-President’s salary will rise to Rs 4.5 lakh per month and the Governor’s pay will rise to Rs 3.5 lakh a month, Finance Minster Arun Jaitley announced in his Budget 2018 speech.

Meanwhile, emoluments were reallocated to Rs 5 lakhs, Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs, respectively and it was also announced that MPs' salaries will be refixed starting April 1.

In addition the aforesaid hike, the Finance Minister also announced automatic revision of MPs' salaries every five years, indexed to inflation, also announced.

Social media celebrated the hike in the President's salary, with some even taking potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. President's salary increased to 5 lakhs .

