Budget session 2018: 28 bills in LS, 39 listed for RS

[India], Jan. 28 (ANI): As the Budget session of the Parliament begins on Monday, the Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 related to triple talaq, the Codes of Wages Bill, 2017, Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2017 are among the important bills that will be tabled for discussion and passage.

As many as 28 bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, while 39 bills are listed for the Rajya Sabha for the upcoming session.

Long pending issues including the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, will be discussed in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, the Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Lok Sabha in the last winter session of the Parliament will be in focus in the Upper House of the Parliament. Following is the list of issues that will be taken up in the Parliament - Lok Sabha: Bills referred to Joint Committee: · The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Second Bill, 2015 · The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 · The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017 Bill returned to Lok Sabha: · The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017(as passed by Lok Sabha, as reported by Select Committee of Rajya Sabha and returned with amendments to Lok Sabha) Bills referred to Standing Committees: · The Codes of Wages, 2017 · The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 Bills not referred to Standing Committee: · The High Court's (Alteration of Names) Bill, 2016 · The Constitution (Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016 · The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017 · The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 · The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018 Bills on which reports presented by Standing Committee: · The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2014 · The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2014 · The Lokpal and Lokayuktas and Other Related Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014 · The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 · The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 · The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 · The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2016 · The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016 · The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The National Sports University Bill, 2017 Rajys Sabha: Bill, as reported by Joint Committee: · The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 1987 Bills as passed by the Lok Sabha: · The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 · The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Bill, 2015 · The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 · The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 · The State Bank (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Requisition Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017 · The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 Bills not referred to Standing Committee: · The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012 · The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013 · The Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013 Bill, as passed by the Lok Sabha and as reported by Select Committee: · The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 Bill referred to Select Committee and report presented: · The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 Bills on which report presented by Standing Committee: · The Constitution (79th Amendment) Bill, 1992 (small family norms for legislators) · The Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997 · The Provisions of the Municipalities (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Bill, 2001 · The Seeds Bill, 2004 · The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005 · The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005 · The Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Pharmacy Bill, 2005 · The Private Detective Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2007 · The Pesticides Management Bill, 2008 · The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008 · The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011 · The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011 · The National Commission for Human Resources for Health Bill, 2011 · The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012 · The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 · The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013 · The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Bill, 2013 · The Rajasthan Legislative Council Bill, 2013 · The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013 · The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill,2013 · The Assam Legislative Council Bill, 2013 · The Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2013 · The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Un-authorized Occupants) Bill, 2014 · The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015 The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6. The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1. This will be the first Budget in the post- GST (Goods and Services Tax) era and the last full budget from Jaitley before the general election in 2019. (ANI)