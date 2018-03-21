Budget session: Both Houses adjourned till tomorrow

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Wednesday stormed the well of the Rajya Sabha over the demand of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

During the ruckus in the House, the opposition members said, "It is also the duty of the government to facilitate proceedings of the House."

However, the chairman adjourned the House till 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow, soon after proceedings began as TDP MPs raided slogans of "we want justice" in connection with their demand of special category status to their state.

The lower house was twice adjourned today. First, it was adjourned till 12 pm. When it convened again, the disruptions forced the speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the proceedings till tomorrow. (ANI)