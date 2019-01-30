Budget Session: Chandrababu Naidu to protest from Feb 1 to 13

Amravati[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that he will hold protest against the Budget Session of Parliament from February 1 to 13. Alleging that the Centre cheated Andhra Pradesh in the last five budgets, Naidu said that the agitation will also be held in the national capital on February 11. The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and the interim Budget will be presented on February 1, officials said on Wednesday.The session will commence with the customary address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.The session, which will continue till February 13, will have 10 sittings, the officials said.It will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections which are due before May. (ANI)

SEARCH