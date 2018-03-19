  1. Sify.com
  4. Budget Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Budget Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Last Updated: Mon, Mar 19, 2018 13:45 hrs

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till tomorrow after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs created an uproar over special status to Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Parliament secretariat received three notices on no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Two was received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from YSR Congress Party.

Earlier in the day, TDP MPs and AIADMK MPs protested in the premises of Parliament. (ANI)



