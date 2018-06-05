Build Ram Temple or face defeat in 2019: Chief Priest to BJP

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Tuesday gave a stern warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that if they did not build the temple and dumped the issue completely, then the party will not come back to power in the next year's general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Das said, "The BJP came to power (in 2014) by the blessings of Lord Ram. After the BJP has come to power, they have forgotten Lord Ram. If BJP wants to win the elections, then they have to start the construction of Ram Temple, else the wrath of Lord Ram will make the path for BJP's victory in 2019 elections very difficult."

Reacting to the BJP's recent bypoll defeats in Kairana, Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the priest added, "The (bypoll) elections which the BJP lost are a lesson for them. Unless the BJP does not start building the Ram Temple, then only Lord Ram will bless the party. Else the day is not far, when the BJP starts losing." Acharya Das further said that Lord Ram will be pleased only if the BJP builds the Ram Temple; otherwise, it will be certain that the party will be defeated in the 2019 elections. Earlier on Monday, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the BJP's objective to win the 2019 elections will be only based on development, while adding that there will be no space for Hindutva and temple issues. Naqvi added that Prime Minister Modi undertook various development initiatives during the last four years and the party will win a huge mandate in the next year's elections. Asked about the perception of minorities not being safe in the country, the Union Minister further said that the Centre provided development without any discrimination and clarified that all minority communities were absolutely safe in the country.