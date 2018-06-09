Building collapses in Mumbai after massive fire, 2 firefighters injured

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in an old building in South Mumbai early on Saturday and a part of it collapsed, injuring two fire brigade personnel, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel were injured when a portion of the building, called Kothari building (also known as Light Of Asia), collapsed during the fire-fighting operation, he said.

The fire in the ground plus five-storey building, which is unoccupied for the past nearly five years, started at around 4 am, the official from the fire department said.

The structure in the Fort area, a major business district, is old and its southern part collapsed when fire brigade personnel were putting out the blaze, he said. Fire department officials confirmed that no one was trapped inside the building. Sixteen fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not immediately known. "Two firefighters had minor injuries, rest everybody is safe. We deployed 16 fire engines, 11 tankers and 150 fire officers. The situation is under control," fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale told media here. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "This building has been vacant for around four years. It seems like a very old building. The staircase inside had collapsed long ago, so there was no way for us to go inside. It is a very congested area, so chances were that the fire could spread to neighbouring buildings as well. We are investigating the cause of the fire," Prabhat added. Two fire tenders were injured earlier this morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers here in Fort area. The fire officials got injured after a part of the building collapsed while they were dousing the fire, sustaining minor injuries.