Bukhari murder: Cops release fourth suspect's photo

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Srinagar Police on Friday released image of the fourth person, suspected to have killed veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari.

The police sought help of the general public to identify the suspect for further investigation.

"The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will be kept confidential," said the police.

The 'Rising Kashmir' Editor was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Press Colony area on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released images other three suspects. In the two pictures released, three men can be seen riding a motorcycle with their faces covered. In the past, Bukhari has survived three assassination attempts, following which he was given police protection since 2000. On a related note, scores of people from all walks of life bid a tearful farewell to Bukhari as he was laid to rest earlier in the day in Baramulla. (ANI)