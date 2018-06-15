Bukhari murder: J-K police nab fourth suspect

[India], June 15 (ANI): A person, who was identified as the fourth suspect in connection with the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari was taken into custody by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday hours after his photo was released.

"The fourth suspect in the Shujaat Bukhari case has been identified. His role for the recovery of the pistol has been done. Investigation of the case is going on," said Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir police, SP Pani.

"A suspect has been taken into custody," he added.

While addressing the media here, SP Pani said as far as the case is concerned at this stage, "it is a terrorist-related crime." The police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. "The first picture of the suspects were not in the public domain. The second picture was in public domain. It can be seen that he stood there, attempting to retrieve the weapon. A SIT has been formed, DIG central Kashmir is heading it," said SP Pani. Earlier in the day, the police had released the image of the fourth person, suspected to have killed the veteran journalist. The police also released the images of other three suspects, who are still on a run. Bukhari, the Rising Kashmir Editor was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Press Colony area on Thursday. (ANI)