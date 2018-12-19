Bulandshahr case: Yogi to meet deceased civilian's father

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Wednesday meet the father of the civilian who was killed during the mob violence in Bulandshahr, which also claimed the life of sub-inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

On December 3, the sub-inspector, along with the civilian, Sumit, died in the violence which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post.

The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows which were slaughtered illegally.

According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh had confirmed gunshot injury to his head. Police have arrested a total of 17 people in the case, while another accused has surrendered. (ANI)