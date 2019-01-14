Bulandshahr: NSA invoked against 3 accused in cow slaughter case

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): District Administration has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against three accused in the alleged cow slaughter act that occurred here in December last year.

The incident also resulted in violence, that started on December 3, resulting in the death of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local, Sumit Kumar. Police had arrested over 35 people in connection with the violence.

However today, the NSA act was invoked on the three accused of the cow slaughter incident. Sharing details of the same Bulandshahr District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Jha said: "We had made some arrests in the case and investigations were done. Three of the jailed accused had applied for a bail in the court and considering that they may get a bail and can disturb the law and order situation of the district, we have invoked National Security Act (NSA) against these accused. Azhar, Nadeem and Mehboob are the three accused against whom NSA has been invoked."

District administration through a press release further confirmed that the three accused were involved in an act of cow slaughter. "If they are released on a bail, there could be repeat of similar cow slaughtering incident and they can also attempt to fiddle with the evidence," said police in its release. In Bulandshahr the violence had flared up after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post. Locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows, which were slaughtered illegally. Police officer Subodh Kumar Singh, who was trying to control the mob, was wounded in the head with a stone. As his driver bundled him into his SUV and tried to take him to a hospital, the mob followed the car, cornered it in a field and shot the police officer. Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirmed the autopsy report. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has also formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an probe into the violence and identify the culprits so that stern actions are taken against them at the earliest.(ANI)