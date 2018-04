[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Two children were buried under the debris after two building collapsed in Dibai area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The children died on the spot.

The buildings collapsed after an explosion.

Forensics team has collected samples from the site to ascertain the exact cause of blast.

According to media reports, three injured, with severe burn and other injuries, have been rushed to a local hospital.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)