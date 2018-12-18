Bulandshahr violence: 17 accused arrested, 1 surrenders

Lucknow: A total of 17 people have been arrested while an accused has surrendered in connection to the violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr earlier this month.

"A total of 17 people have been arrested till now. One accused has also surrendered," said Praveen Kumar, DIG Law and Order.

The accused have been arrested under sections 147, 148, 149, 124 A, 332, 333, 353, 341, 336, 307, 302, 427, 436, 395 of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 3, sub-inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth named Sumit died in the violence which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post.

The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows which were slaughtered illegally. According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh had confirmed gunshot injury on his head.