Bulandshahr violence: 4 accused found non-guilty, says police

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Four people who were arrested for their involvement in connection to the violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr earlier this month, have been found non-guilty, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Atul Srivastava Superintendent of Police, stated, "Earlier we conducted an investigation on 24 people out of which four were arrested. But, after digging in the deep, we have found that these arrested ones are innocent. Yesterday, we have arrested three men who are believed to be the main accused in the case."

Police proceeding is underway to release the innocents from the prison, he added. This development has come to light, after a total of 17 people were put behind bars on Monday while an accused had surrendered in connection with the case. The accused were arrested under sections 147, 148, 149, 124 A, 332, 333, 353, 341, 336, 307, 302, 427, 436, 395 of the Indian Penal Code. On December 3, sub-inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth named Sumit died in the violence which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post. The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows which were slaughtered illegally. According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh had confirmed gunshot injury on his head. (ANI)